The Pelicans announced Friday their plan tolaunch their own NBA Development League team with the intention of startingin the 2018-19 season when the league will be known as the NBA Gatorade League (NBA G League).

Pelicans announce intention to launch new D-League team

"Our goal is to establish a Development League team in nearby proximity to our home base of New Orleans," team owner Tom Benson said. "I have been very impressed with the growth and structure of the NBA Developmental League. It is a wise and necessary investment into the future of the Pelicans.

"The team will provide us with a better platform of developing our younger players and staff. It also will allow us the opportunity to widen the spectrum of fans that come in contact with our organization on a regional basis.

"In addition, it will provide us with the opportunities to further promote the game of basketball and further our community support to the region. This will be a very significant addition for a city near us as it will add global exposure and bring professional basketball to their town."

The D-League is the NBA’s official minor league, which was founded in 2001. There are 22 NBA teams currently with a D-League team and three more (Hawks, Grizzlies and Bucks) expected to launch teams next season.