Coastal Carolina cheerleaders suspended amid prostitution allegations, report says

The Coastal Carolina cheerleading team has been suspended after being accused of engaging in prostitution,according toa report by Myrtle Beach TV stationWMBF.

WMBF says thesuspension stems from an anonymous letter mailed to Coastal CarolinaUniversity President DaveDeCenzo,alleging that the cheerleaders were engaging in prostitution, buying alcohol for minors and paying others to do their homework.

"A cheerleader who spokeon the condition of anonymity said an investigator with the CCU Department of Public Safety came to their practice Wednesday night. The cheerleader saidthe investigator explained to the team an anonymous letter was mailed to school president David DeCenzo on March 7 alleging that team members were involved in “a long list of things,” including prostitution, purchasing alcohol for underage team members, and paying others to complete their homework assignments.

According to the cheerleader, the team was met by police outside the HTC Center after practice, who called the names of individual team members, and took them to CCU’s police station for questioning. During the questioning, the cheerleader said police searched through their cell phones. She said officers then told them they could leave around 11 p.m., after telling them they did nothing wrong."

The State newspaperspoke withCoastal Carolina University President Dave DeCenzo, who did not confirm nor deny theanonymous letter.

“At this time, we can only confirm the suspension because this is an ongoing investigation,” Plate told The Statein an email.

As of Friday morning, the cheerleading section that once featured pictures of each member of the teamhas been removed from theCCU Athletics website.

This isn't the first time the CCU cheerleading team has made troubling headlines.

In January,cheerleader Madison Marie Loader(who is no longer on the team) was arrested by Coastal Carolina Police and charged with accessory after the fact to a felony, according to MyrtleBeachOnline.com.