Jimmy Butler got poked in the eye during the second quarter of the Bulls' win over the Cavs, and decided to dramatize it for his postgame audience.



Jimmy Butler wore an eyepatch and joked he looks like 'One-Eyed Willy' Jimmy Butler has a makeshift eyepatch on as a joke after getting hit in face pic.twitter.com/VCnc5N5V4s

— Cody Westerlund (@CodyWesterlund) March 31, 2017



The All-Star forward joked he looked like "One-Eyed Willy" from the movie "The Goonies" so he asked the team staff to make him an eyepatch. They obliged, and did a pretty good job of recreating the "Goonies" pirate.

Bulls fans don't need to be concerned that their star player can only see out of one eye. After he was done fielding questions, Butler took the eyepatch off and admitted it was just a stunt for the media.