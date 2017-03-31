News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Horton emulates Thorpe in stunning win
Horton emulates Thorpe to break 16-year Australian drought

Jimmy Butler wore an eyepatch and joked he looks like 'One-Eyed Willy'

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Jimmy Butler got poked in the eye during the second quarter of the Bulls' win over the Cavs, and decided to dramatize it for his postgame audience.



The All-Star forward joked he looked like "One-Eyed Willy" from the movie "The Goonies" so he asked the team staff to make him an eyepatch. They obliged, and did a pretty good job of recreating the "Goonies" pirate.

Bulls fans don't need to be concerned that their star player can only see out of one eye. After he was done fielding questions, Butler took the eyepatch off and admitted it was just a stunt for the media.

Back To Top