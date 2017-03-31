Ancelotti insists Kimmich and Coman will not leave Bayern

Joshua Kimmich and Kingsley Coman will be at Bayern Munich next season, insists Carlo Ancelotti.

Versatile midfielder Kimmich and on-loan Juventus forward Coman have been linked with Premier League clubs, but the Bundesliga champions want to retain them.

Bayern have an option on Coman that is valid until April 30 and Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge says they are keen to exercise it, whileAncelotti has tipped Kimmich as a successor for the retiring Philipp Lahm.

"There is no possibility of Joshua Kimmich leaving this club," said the Italian after reports suggested Kimmich was on the radar of Manchester United and rivals City, who were also thought to be keen on Coman.

He added of the Frenchman: "He stays here. He is important for us now and in the future."

Ancelotti also delivered a fitness update on several players ahead of Saturday's Bundesliga match against Bavarian rivals Augsburg, with Jerome Boateng in line for a first start since November 23 following surgery on a pectoral tendon.

Douglas Costa will return to team training next week after a knee injury and there was also positive news following goalkeeper Manuel Neuer's surgery on a foot problem.

"The operation of Manuel Neuer went well," said Ancelotti, whose side face Borussia Dortmund a week on Saturday and Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final first leg on April 12.

"We hope next week against Dortmund he will be ready, for Real he is ready for sure."