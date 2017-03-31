Tennis: Federer the greatest of all time - Kyrgios relishing Miami showdown

Federer the greatest of all time - Kyrgios relishing Miami showdown

Nick Kyrgios is determined to make the most of his Miami Open semi-final clash against Roger Federer, who he described as the "greatest of all time".

Kyrgios, 21, booked his spot in the final four with an entertaining 6-4 6-7 (9-11) 6-3 win over Alexander Zverev on Thursday.

The Australian 12th seed has another chance to go toe-to-toe against Australian Open winner Federer - the 18-time grand-slam champion - after he was forced to withdraw from their quarter-final meeting at Indian Wells due to food poisoning.

"He's the greatest of all time," Kyrgios said of Federer, who has won the Miami event twice.

"He's my favourite tennis player, so I'm going to enjoy that moment. We don't know how long he's going to hang around."

Kyrgios, who has beaten world number two Novak Djokovic twice this year, added: "Federer's playing incredible at the moment. He's had a great year. He obviously looks very healthy and is moving very, very good.

"I'm not going to think about it too much at the moment. I'm going to serve big and play big. That's my game style that I've had success with, so that's what I'm going to bring."

It was a match for the highlight reel thanks to Zverev and Kyrgios, who produced a number of his trademark 'tweeners' - a shot between the legs - as he reached his third semi-final of the year.

Kyrgios - who showed tremendous sportsmanship in the opening set after urging his opponent to challenge a call - needed six match points to see off resilient 16th seed and 19-year-old Zverev after two hours, 33 minutes on court.

"I respect his game. He's beaten some of the best players in the world. I know that I can't bring 75 or 80 per cent of my game. I have to bring 100 per cent," said Kyrgios. "That's what I did and I got over the line."