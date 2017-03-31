Sharrif Floyd was a first-round pick of the Vikings in 2013. His NFL career might be over after just four seasons.

Vikings DT Sharrif Floyd's career in jeopardy after surgery complications

The Vikings defensive tackle suffered a knee injury in the 2016 season opener and underwent surgery last September. During the procedure to repair the meniscus in his right knee, thenerve that controls Floyd’s quadriceps was disrupted, according to USA Today Sports.

Despite months of rehab, the nerve that controls his quad still isn't firing and Floyd's once-promising career is now in jeopardy.

Floyd's agent, Brian Mackler, did tell USA Today that Floyd "is rehabbing, has seen some of the best doctors in the country, will continue to rehab and hopefully, this will heal sooner than later."

Floyd was a first-team All-American in 2012 before the Vikings selected him with the 23rd overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. He appeared in all 16 games as a rookie, with one start, making 19 tackles and recording 2 1/2 sacks. He started 11 of 14 games in 2014 and 12 of the 13 games in which he played in 2015, when an ankle injury cost him three games.

The 6-3, 311-pound Philadelphia native has 9 1/2 career sacks and a forced fumble to go with 95 tackles.

The Vikings had picked up his fifth-year option for 2017. The 25-year-old is due$6.757 million this season and his salary is guaranteed for injury.