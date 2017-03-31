Rougned Odor is a workhorse on the field for the Rangers, and now the Rangers are responding in kind.

Rangers' Rougned Odor receives two horses as part of contract extension

The second baseman just signed a six-year, $49.5 million extension with Texas, and as part of the extension, Odor gets two horses as a sweetener.

Yep, horses.



As part of Odor's deal, the 2B, who raises horses in spare time, will get two elite horses. Nice touch horse

Here are Rougned Odor's horses, which came a part of the contract extension.@Rangers pic.twitter.com/mbF7YRWkRk

Odor had a breakout season in 2016 and played far and above the Rangers' expectations. The 22-year-old mashed 33 home runs with 88 RBI and a 105 OPS+ last season.

The Rangers plan to stop horsing around and make a run for the AL West title in 2017. The stakes are high, and they can't afford to stumble out of the gate. The roster is certainly stable, and if they can't seal the deal, they'll certainly go home with long faces this fall.

But, should their thoroughbreds start this year's race strong, they'll certainly silence the neigh-sayers.