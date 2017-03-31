On Wednesday, fantasy baseball owners were on pins and needles waiting for either Shawn Kelley or Koda Glover to be named Nationals closer. On Thursday, we found on it would be Blake Treinen. It's not an understatement to sayrankings, sleeper lists, closer depth charts, and draft cheat sheets have the shelf-life of about a day in late-March, which is why we're constantly consuming new information -- like injuries to Drew Pomeranz and Steven Matz -- and making updates.

Blake Treinen, Steven Matz, Drew Pomeranz among those moving up, down in fantasy baseball rankings

Here are a few of today's biggest headlines in the fantasy world. For more, check out our player updates page, which is provided by Fantasy Alarm.

Who is new Nationals closer Blake Treinen?

Despite reports all spring that Washington's closer battle was between veteran Shawn Kelley and rookie Koda Glover, manager Dusty Baker surprised everyone by naming Blake Treinen to the ninth-inning role on Thursday. The 28-year-old righty posted a 2.28/1.22 line with an 8.5 K/9 ratio last year, though it's worth noting that his 3.62 FIP and 4.2 BB/9 ratio suggest he's not exactly a "lights-out" reliever. A good spring (0.00/0.22, 8 Ks in 4.2 innings) helped Treinen get the gig, but now the question is how long can he keep it.

Kelley (1.42/1.42, 6 Ks in 6.1 innings this spring) and Glover (3.97/0.97, 13 Ks in 11.1 innings) are both worth keeping around for a few weeks, as Treinen is far from a sure thing, but he's the guy to draft right now. He's our No. 26 closer heading into the year.

How long is Steven Matz out?

It's a good news/bad news situation for Matz. The good news is that an MRI on his left elbow came back clean; the bad news is he'll still be shut down for three weeks and will likely miss all of April.

Obviously, this has him falling in our SP rankings, but he still has plenty of potential value. Snagging him in a late round and stashing him on your DL could give you a big boost once he gets healthy. The 25-year-old lefty posted a 3.40/1.21 line with an 8.8 K/9 ratio last season.

Is Zack Wheeler a good fantasy baseball sleeper pick?

Wheeler was named the Mets' No. 4 starter on Thursday, which is great news considering it initially looked like he'd start the season in extended spring training. The 26-year-old righty missed all of the past two seasons because of Tommy John surgery and additional arm issues, but he's apparently ready for major league action despite a shaky spring (5.11/1.46, 7 Ks in 12.1 innings).

Wheeler has a career 3.50/1.34 line and 8.6 K/9 ratio in 49 major league starts. Given his age, there's plenty of upside here, but he'll be on an innings limit for the season (and strict pitch counts early in the season), so it's tough to know what to expect. He's our No. 74 SP, but there are a wide range of realisticpossibilities for how his season will go.

Drew Pomeranz injury update

Pomeranz (left forearm)will beginthe season on the DL, but he's still expected to start on April 9 against the Tigers.

The 28-year-old lefty really struggled last season after being traded to Boston (4.59/1.37, 9.3 K/9 ratio), but he still posted solid numbers on the year (3.32/1.18, 9.8 K/9). Obviously, he has major upside if healthy, but fantasy owners are right to be cautious considering his injury and AL East worries.

Where is Aaron Judge in fantasy baseball rankings?

Judge was named the Yankees' starting right fielder on Thursdayafter a solid spring that saw him hit .345/.406/.569 with three homers. He did strike out 13 times in 58 at-bats, which, after last year's K-filled, 27-game call-up, remains a worry, but Judge obviously did enough to impress manager Joe Girardi.

Judge only checks in at No. 94 in our OF rankings, though, largely because we don't trust him to stay on the field and/or hit for a passable average. The Yankees have otherOF/DH candidates who can take his spot, and it's tough to ignore all those strikeouts, especially since he's almost 25. There's plenty of power upside here, so Judge is definitely worth a late-round flier, but don't feel like you have to hang onto him if he struggles out of the gates.