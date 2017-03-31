Hungarian prospect Dominik Szoboszlai hopes to feature for Red Bull Salzburg against Barcelona in the UEFA Youth League after starring for his country in qualification for the UEFA Under-17 Championship.

Szoboszlai ready to take on Barcelona after breakout performance for Hungary

The 16-year-old midfielder is already being compared to Balazs Dzsudzsak in his home nation after scoring three goals in three games to help Hungary win their group in the elite round and qualify for this summer's finals.

What might a 48-team World Cup look like?

After 1-0 loss to Israel, Szoboszlai masterminded two late comebacks by scoring all three of Hungary's goals in their 2-1 win over Russia and 1-0 triumph against Norway.

The teenager hopes his superb showing in the trio of matches across just six days convinces his Salzburg coaches to give him a key role against older opponents in their upcoming Youth League semi-final against Barca.

"I hope they liked my performance, I wanted to impress them," Szoboszlai told Goal. "I don’t knowwhat the future holds, we will see.

"I think that we couldn’t have dreamed [the elite round games] any better. Both times I scored the winning goal in the last minute and we qualified for the European Championship.

"The most important thing was the team cohesion and also that we didn’t give up. We were working as a team and it brought us success."

Coutinho still mired in post-injury slump

With Hungary's senior team facing an uphill struggle to qualify for Euro 2018 after losing to Portugal on Saturday, Szoboszlai could even be in with a chance of making his debut at the top level sooner rather than later.

"I will be really happy if [coach Bernd Storck] calls me for the first team," he admitted. "That is what I work for in my life."