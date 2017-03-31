Pakistan's Shehzad returns following worrying collision

Ahmed Shehzad returned to the field of play shortly after being taken off in an ambulance following a worrying collision in Pakistan's second T20 international with West Indies.

Shehzad was put on a stretcher with a neck brace on before being transported from the field in Port of Spain after a collision with Chadwick Walton as the Windies opener ran between the wickets.

Walton's knee collided with Shehzad's neck in what was the third such collision in the opening four overs of the Windies chase.

Earlier, Evin Lewis had been controversially run out following a coming together with Shadab Khan, before Sohail Tanvir collided with Walton.

Shehzad was conscious as he was lifted into the ambulance and was eventually deemed fit enough to come back into the contest.

Pakistan set West Indies a target of 133 in the second T20 having won the first game of the four-match series.