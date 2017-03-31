Joshua 'the present and future' of heavyweight division - Molina

Anthony Joshua has been labelled the "present and future" of the heavyweight division by Eric Molina ahead of the Briton's fight with Wladimir Klitschko.

Undefeated IBF world champion Joshua will put his strap on the line and fight for the vacant WBA belt when he meets Klitschko at Wembley on April 29.

Klitschko had long been the dominant force in the division prior to his defeat to Tyson Fury in November 2015, but Molina - defeated by Joshua in December - believes the 41-year-old's time has passed.

On Joshua, Molina told Sky Sports: "He's a great champion and I personally do not see too many heavyweights beating him, he's very strong.

"One thing that Joshua has shown is, he's getting bigger, better, faster, stronger, every fight.

"I don't want to disrespect Klitschko, but the torch is going to be passed that night. If it hasn't been already, I think it's going to officially get passed."

Should Joshua defeat Klitschko, then Molina sees the unbeaten WBC champion Deontay Wilder as the only logical remaining opponent for Joshua.

"If he goes through Klitschko, which I believe that he can, there is only one fight left for him after that and that is the fight that everybody knows - the Wilder-Joshua fight," Molina added.

"After that fight, I don't really see much else out there for him, maybe Tyson Fury, but yes definitely he is the present and the future."