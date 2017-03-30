NRL: Scott re-signs with Cowboys

North Queensland Cowboys co-captain Matthew Scott signed a two-year contract extension with the NRL club.

Scott re-signs with Cowboys

Scott, 31, made his debut for the Cowboys in 2004 and his new deal will keep him in North Queensland until at least the end of 2019.

The Australia international and Queensland prop, out for the rest of the season with a serious knee injury, said he was excited to re-sign.

"I'm truly thrilled to be extending my time at this great club for a further two seasons," Scott said.

"I've had so many great experiences here, taken the field with some wonderful players and made lifelong friends.

"To be able to continue on this journey with the Cowboys means the world to me and I look forward to getting through my rehab and giving the Cowboys my all for the next couple of seasons."

A veteran of 233 NRL games, Scott has made 22 appearances for both the Kangaroos and Maroons.

He is also a two-time Cowboys Player of the Year and Players' Player of the Year.

"Matt has been in the top handful of props in the NRL for well over a decade," Cowboys general manager of football Peter Parr said.

"He's represented his state and country over 20 times apiece, led the Cowboys to their maiden premiership and has represented this club on and off the field to the highest standard since he first made the move north.

"We're rapt that Matt will extend his time here and I know the young crop of young and emerging forwards really look up to him and will learn much from him over the next three years."