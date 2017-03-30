Australian left-back Alex Gersbach has helped Rosenborg lift Norwegian football's first silverware of the season.

Alex Gersbach lifts trophy with Rosenborg

The former Sydney FC defender played a full 90 minutes in the traditional season-opener between the winners of the Norwegian Eliteserien and the NM Cup from the previous season.

Rosenborg wins title with Gersbach

Rosenborg won both last year, so they contested the Super Cup final against league runners-up Brann on Wednesday, winning 2-0.

Serbian midfielder Milan Jevtovic opened the scoring in the 26th minute with substitute Tore Reginiussen adding a second goal in injury time.



En offisiell kamp



En assist





Velkommen til @Eliteserien, Nicklas Bendtner! pic.twitter.com/aTSCZpZ7vc

— Eurosport Norge (@EurosportNorge) March 29, 2017



Former Arsenal striker Nicklas Bendtner made his debut for Rosenborg in the second half after joining the Norwegian champions earlier this month, with the Denmark international setting up Reginiussen's goal.

Bendtner completes Rosenborg switch

Gersbach, who missed out on selection for the Socceroos' squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Iraq and United Arab Emirates, was part of the Australian development squad that met in Spain during the international window.

Rosenborg open the defence of their league title at home to Oddon Sunday.

Ex-Sydney FC defender hoping for home debut

Gersbach, 19, made 19 league appearances for the Trondheim-based club last year after joining Rosenborg before the 2016 campaign.