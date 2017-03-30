Marshawn Lynch is leaving his potential NFL comebacka mystery.

Pete Carroll: Marshawn Lynch 'entertaining' idea of ending retirement

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll revealed Wednesday at the NFL owners' meetings in Phoenix that the veteran running back is still contemplating coming out of retirement but has yet to reach a decision.

"I know that he is somewhat entertaining the thought of it,"Carroll said during the annual breakfast with NFC coaches, via the Seattle Times. "I can’t tell you how strong it is."

Carroll implied"there's not much to it"in referenceto the rumors of Lynch possibly returning to the football field, simply saying "he was in really good spirits about 10 days ago" after the two had a chance to visit.

The Raiders have recently expressed the desire to signLynch if he's interested in getting back in the game.The retired rusherhas stayedin shape and is motivatedto play for his hometown team, but still has two years remaining on his contract with the Seahawks. Hedid not request his release from the team when he visited Seattle earlier this month and wouldcount $9 million against the salary cap in 2017 if he returned.