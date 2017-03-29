Paul Scholes feels Paul Pogba has been unfairly criticised at Manchester United, praising the midfielder's "brave" performances since his world-record move from Juventus.

Scholes defends 'brave' Pogba after criticism

The France international has received mixed reviews for his performances after rejoining the club in a move worth an initial £89 million ahead of the 2016-17 season.

The 24-year-old has had a heavy workload for United this season, already racking up 41 appearances across all competitions and scoring seven goals.

And Pogba – currently recovering from a hamstring injury –has impressed Scholes, who does not think he has attempted to hide fromthe intense spotlight at Old Trafford.

"I think Pogba has done well," Scholes, who won 11 Premier League title with United, told Omnisport.

"I know he has had a little bit of criticism, but from what I have seen he is a brave young player.

"He is always willing to take the ball. He will always try stuff – he will try passes, he will try shots on goal. I think he has had a good first season, settling back into England.

"It is not always easy, but I think he has done alright and he can only improve."



Merci for all support messages, can feel the good energy. Will focus 100% on recovery and soon be #Pogback @ManUtd #MUFC #NeverFollow pic.twitter.com/6rC3Quzjwa

— Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) March 17, 2017



Scholes also insists that United captain Wayne Rooney has earned the right to decide on his future given everything he has contributed tothe club, amid speculation that he will leave this summer.

He continued: "Wayne has been an unbelievable player for Man United. It is up to him I suppose.

"If he wants to stay, great. If he doesn't and wants to go and play football, you have to respect his decision.

"He has been a sensational footballer for Man United, won great things, scored a ridiculous amount of goals. He has earned the right to decide what he wants to do."