The future is now.

VIDEO: How long does new referee technology take to work?

Tuesday's marquee international friendly between France and Spain made history, with a video referee included in the decision-making process.

Brazil becomes first country to qualify for World Cup

In the first half the official intervened to rule out a seemingly legitimate Antoine Griezmann goal, and later overruled the linesman, who had attempted to rule out Gerard Deulofeu's second-half strike.

ITV Football, who broadcast the game live, have subsequently released a tweet, showing the exact length of time taken for the video official to make a decision.

Following Deulofeu scoring Spain's second goal of the game - following David Silva's opener - the linesman raised his flag, but it took a mere 40 seconds for the call to be correctly overruled.



Ok, here we go, this is the amount of time it took the video assistant referee to overrule the offside decision and allow Deulofeu's goal pic.twitter.com/kTLn8LgQdD

— ITV Football (@itvfootball) March 28, 2017



After the success of Tuesday's trial, it appears to be a matter of time until it is introduced into domestic leagues across the world.