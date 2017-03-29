NHL: Detroit Red Wings' historic 25-season playoff streak ends

The Detroit Red Wings' 25-season playoff streak is over after their 4-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes in the NHL.

The era officially came to an end Tuesday when a loss to the Hurricanes, coupled with wins by the Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins, mathematically eliminated Detroit from playoff contention.

The Red Wings’ playoff streak was the longest active in any of the four major professional North American sports.

That honour now belongs to the NBA' San Antonio Spurs, who are about to embark on their 21st consecutive postseason.

The Pittsburgh Penguins inherit the longest active streak in the NHL, going on 11 years running.

The Bruins hold the NHL record for consecutive playoff berths spanning 29 seasons, from 1968-1996.

They won the Stanley Cup twice during that streak, in 1970 and 1972.

The Chicago Blackhawks are the only other team in pro sports history with a streak longer than Detroit's, qualifying for 28 consecutive postseason trips from 1970-97.