TEAM NEWS: USA makes three injury changes for Hexagonal match at Panama

U.S. national team coach Bruce Arena has made three changes to his side for its World Cup qualifier at Panama.

John Brooks (sinus infection) and Sebastian Lletget (foot injury) were forced to depart the squad after starting the USA's 6-0 win over Honduras on Friday in San Jose, California.

Those absences were expected but defenderGeoff Cameron was also a surprise scratch. The Stoke City defender picked up a quad strainbefore the Honduras match and was unable to shake off the injury.

Jermaine Jones returns to the side after he was suspended for the Honduras match, and will take Lletget's spot. Tim Ream will step into Brooks' left center back spot, while Graham Zusi will get the biggest test of his short time as a right back in a spot start replacing Cameron.

Jones and Bradley will line up at center midfield, with Christian Pulisic shifting out to right midfield, where Lletget started against Honduras.

USA XI:Howard; Zusi, Gonzalez, Ream, Villafana; Pulisic, Bradley, Jones, Nagbe; Dempsey, Altidore

Panama XI: Penedo; Machado, Baloy, Torres, Ovalle; Cooper, Gomez, Godoy, Quintero, Torres, Tejada