LaLiga: Real Madrid hero Sergio Ramos hits out at Barcelona's Gerard Pique

Sergio Ramos hit back at outspoken Spain team-mate Gerard Pique after the Barcelona defender criticised the values of bitter rivals Real Madrid.

Provocative Pique will sell newspapers but won't change Real Madrid – Ramos

Ramos and Pique have frequently clashed publicly and that was the case again on Tuesday, despite being in camp together following Spain's 2-0 international friendly win over France.

Pique - a vocal critic of the Spanish capital side - slammed the LaLiga leaders for what they transmit as a club and Madrid captain Ramos did not hesitate in his response.

"What Pique says won't change the values, our badge, our history or our titles," Ramos said.

"What he says will provoke headlines and sell newspapers but we live off of that.

"In every box seat strings are pulled, but if anything, they [Barcelona] should in general have more to be quiet about than we do."

Pique did not hold back post-match in Paris, telling reporters: "I don't like the values Real Madrid transmit, although there are players there I really appreciate with and am friends with.

"I don't doubt Raul's Madridismo and I'd never work at Real Madrid.

"What I don't like about Real Madrid is how those in the box seats pull the strings.

"I don't like what they transmit, as a club. What do you want me to tell you? Almost all of them are friends and I can play cards with them but we know how this works."