Cristiano Ronaldo: where does he rank among the top international goalscorers of all time?

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Cristiano Ronaldo's 71st goal for Portugal against Sweden has secured his place among the top 10 international goalscorers of all time.

The Real Madrid star now sits joint-ninth in the historic rankings alongside Miroslav Klose,Kiatisuk Senamuang and Majed Abdullah, though he does have the lowest goals-per-game rate of the quartet.

Ronaldo moves into top 10 international scorers

At 32, Ronaldo has a legitimate chance of becoming the top international goalscorer in European football history by surpassing Ferenc Puskas' total of 84 for Hungary, although the worldwide record may be beyond him.


WHO ARE THE TOP INTERNATIONAL SCORERS OF ALL TIME?
























































Pos Player Country Goals
1 Ali Daei Iran 109
2 Ferenc Puskas Hungary 84
3 Kunishige Kamamoto Japan 80
4 Hussein Saeed Iraq 78
5 Pele Brazil 77
6 Godfrey Chitalu Zambia 76
7 Sandor Kocsis Hungary 75
7 Bashar Abdullah Kuwait 75
9 Majed Abdullah Saudi Arabia 71
9 Kiatisuk Senamuang Thailand 71
9 Miroslav Klose Germany 71
9 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 71

WHO IS THE TOP INTERNATIONAL SCOREROF ALL TIME?




Ali Daei Iran

The top international goalscorer of all time is Ali Daei, who netted a remarkable 109 goals for Iran between 1993 and 2006. He did it in 149 matches, with a goals-per-game rate of 0.73.

Having only oncepreviously played at a World Cup, Daei scored the goals to help his country reach the finals in 1998 and 2006. He did not score at either tournament, however, as Iran were eliminated in the group stage.

Video referee decides France-Spain

In his most prolific year - 1996 - Daei scored 22 goals in 18 matches for the national team and he was signed by Bayern Munich for the 1998-99 season. The Iran captain also hadspells with Arminia Bielefeld and Hertha Berlin while in Germany.

Daei remains the only player to score 100 international goals, with Puskas - his closest rival - trailing behind on 84 for his career. Not even Ronaldo and Lionel Messi look likely to challenge his supremacy.

