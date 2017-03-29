Cristiano Ronaldo's 71st goal for Portugal against Sweden has secured his place among the top 10 international goalscorers of all time.

Cristiano Ronaldo: where does he rank among the top international goalscorers of all time?

The Real Madrid star now sits joint-ninth in the historic rankings alongside Miroslav Klose,Kiatisuk Senamuang and Majed Abdullah, though he does have the lowest goals-per-game rate of the quartet.

Ronaldo moves into top 10 international scorers

At 32, Ronaldo has a legitimate chance of becoming the top international goalscorer in European football history by surpassing Ferenc Puskas' total of 84 for Hungary, although the worldwide record may be beyond him.

WHO ARE THE TOP INTERNATIONAL SCORERS OF ALL TIME?

Pos

Player

Country

Goals

1

Ali Daei

Iran

109

2

Ferenc Puskas

Hungary

84

3

Kunishige Kamamoto

Japan

80

4

Hussein Saeed

Iraq

78

5

Pele

Brazil

77

6

Godfrey Chitalu

Zambia

76

7

Sandor Kocsis

Hungary

75

7

Bashar Abdullah

Kuwait

75

9

Majed Abdullah

Saudi Arabia

71

9

Kiatisuk Senamuang

Thailand

71

9

Miroslav Klose

Germany

71

9

Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal

71



WHO IS THE TOP INTERNATIONAL SCOREROF ALL TIME?

The top international goalscorer of all time is Ali Daei, who netted a remarkable 109 goals for Iran between 1993 and 2006. He did it in 149 matches, with a goals-per-game rate of 0.73.

Having only oncepreviously played at a World Cup, Daei scored the goals to help his country reach the finals in 1998 and 2006. He did not score at either tournament, however, as Iran were eliminated in the group stage.

In his most prolific year - 1996 - Daei scored 22 goals in 18 matches for the national team and he was signed by Bayern Munich for the 1998-99 season. The Iran captain also hadspells with Arminia Bielefeld and Hertha Berlin while in Germany.

Daei remains the only player to score 100 international goals, with Puskas - his closest rival - trailing behind on 84 for his career. Not even Ronaldo and Lionel Messi look likely to challenge his supremacy.