South Africa drew 0-0 with Angola in a friendly in East London on Tuesday, but the main talking point was referee Joshua Bondo's collision with defender Natael.

South Africa 0 Angola 0: Referee collides with player in goalless draw

After awarding a free-kick to Angola in the opening stages of the match at Buffalo City Stadium, Bondo's head, and then arm, made contact with that of Natael.

The Angolan went down holding his face, but soon returned to his feet and played out the remainder of the match as his side held out for a goalless draw against Owen da Gama's side.

Chances were at a premium but South Africa goalkeeper Darren Keet produced an impressive save to stop Herenilson's long-range strike finding the back of the net before half-time.

There were four changes from Da Gama at the break, with Ajax midfielder Thulani Serero among those entering the fray for the hosts.

Ary Papel and Domingos Quibeto threatened as Angola applied further pressure after the restart, but neither goal would be breached.

Angola keeper Neblu was booked for pushing Andile Jali in response to a strong challenge by the South Africa captain, before Kermit Erasmus wasted a great chance to score a late winner.