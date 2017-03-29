Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has climbed into the top 10 international goalscorers of all time with his strike against Sweden on Tuesday.

Portugal star Ronaldo moves into top 10 international goalscorers

Messi gets four-game ban

The Real Madrid star bagged two against Hungary last week to register his 69th and 70th goals for the European Championship holders, before following up with another in Portugal's friendly with Sweden on Tuesday.

The Madeira man was able to drift into the six-yard box to meet Gelson Martins' clever cross, before neatly guiding the ball past a helpless Karl Johnsson.

The goal moves him joint-ninth in the all-time goalscorers list, alongside Germany's Miroslav Klose, and just six behind Brazil legend Pele.

Ronaldo also goes joint-third in the European list, with onlySandor Kocsis (75) and Ferenc Puskas (84) having scored more.

Pos

Player

Country

Goals

1

Ali Daei

Iran

109

2

Ferenc Puskas

Hungary

84

3

Kunishige Kamamoto

Japan

80

4

Hussein Saeed

Iraq

78

5

Pele

Brazil

77

6

Godfrey Chitalu

Zambia

76

7

Sandor Kocsis

Hungary

75

7

Bashar Abdullah

Kuwait

75

9

Majed Abdullah

Saudi Arabia

71

9

Kiatisuk Senamuang

Thailand

71

9

Miroslav Klose

Germany

71

9

Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal

71



Miroslav KloseGermany71

Thirty-six of Ronaldo's strikes for his countryhave come at home, while 25 have been away and ten at final tournaments.

From the 71 strikes, Ronaldo has hit three hat-tricks, plus one four-goal haul. There have been 12 doubles, with the remaining 33 goals coming as single goals.