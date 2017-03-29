Portugal star Ronaldo moves into top 10 international goalscorers

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has climbed into the top 10 international goalscorers of all time with his strike against Sweden on Tuesday.
The Real Madrid star bagged two against Hungary last week to register his 69th and 70th goals for the European Championship holders, before following up with another in Portugal's friendly with Sweden on Tuesday.
The Madeira man was able to drift into the six-yard box to meet Gelson Martins' clever cross, before neatly guiding the ball past a helpless Karl Johnsson.
The goal moves him joint-ninth in the all-time goalscorers list, alongside Germany's Miroslav Klose, and just six behind Brazil legend Pele.
Ronaldo also goes joint-third in the European list, with onlySandor Kocsis (75) and Ferenc Puskas (84) having scored more.
|Pos
|Player
|Country
|Goals
|1
|Ali Daei
|Iran
|109
|2
|Ferenc Puskas
|Hungary
|84
|3
|Kunishige Kamamoto
|Japan
|80
|4
|Hussein Saeed
|Iraq
|78
|5
|Pele
|Brazil
|77
|6
|Godfrey Chitalu
|Zambia
|76
|7
|Sandor Kocsis
|Hungary
|75
|7
|Bashar Abdullah
|Kuwait
|75
|9
|Majed Abdullah
|Saudi Arabia
|71
|9
|Kiatisuk Senamuang
|Thailand
|71
|9
|Miroslav Klose
|Germany
|71
|9
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|Portugal
|71
Thirty-six of Ronaldo's strikes for his countryhave come at home, while 25 have been away and ten at final tournaments.
From the 71 strikes, Ronaldo has hit three hat-tricks, plus one four-goal haul. There have been 12 doubles, with the remaining 33 goals coming as single goals.