Horton emulates Thorpe in stunning win
Horton emulates Thorpe to break 16-year Australian drought

Portugal star Ronaldo moves into top 10 international goalscorers

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has climbed into the top 10 international goalscorers of all time with his strike against Sweden on Tuesday.

Messi gets four-game ban

The Real Madrid star bagged two against Hungary last week to register his 69th and 70th goals for the European Championship holders, before following up with another in Portugal's friendly with Sweden on Tuesday.

The Madeira man was able to drift into the six-yard box to meet Gelson Martins' clever cross, before neatly guiding the ball past a helpless Karl Johnsson.

The goal moves him joint-ninth in the all-time goalscorers list, alongside Germany's Miroslav Klose, and just six behind Brazil legend Pele.

Ronaldo also goes joint-third in the European list, with onlySandor Kocsis (75) and Ferenc Puskas (84) having scored more.

















































Pos Player Country Goals
1 Ali Daei Iran 109
2 Ferenc Puskas Hungary 84
3 Kunishige Kamamoto Japan 80
4 Hussein Saeed Iraq 78
5 Pele Brazil 77
6 Godfrey Chitalu Zambia 76
7 Sandor Kocsis Hungary 75
7 Bashar Abdullah Kuwait 75
9 Majed Abdullah Saudi Arabia 71
9 Kiatisuk Senamuang Thailand 71
9 Miroslav Klose Germany 71
9 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 71


Thirty-six of Ronaldo's strikes for his countryhave come at home, while 25 have been away and ten at final tournaments.

From the 71 strikes, Ronaldo has hit three hat-tricks, plus one four-goal haul. There have been 12 doubles, with the remaining 33 goals coming as single goals.

