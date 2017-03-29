Hue Jackson didn't tip his hand as to whom the Browns might select at the top of next month's NFL Draft. But he made one thing certain Tuesday —it will still be the Browns holding the No. 1 overall pick.

Hue Jackson: Browns will not trade No. 1 overall pick

When asked at the NFL ownersmeetings in Phoenix if the Browns would consider trading the top overall pick, Jackson emphatically said no.

"I can tell you no on that one," he told reporters, via ESPN.

Jackson told NFL Network that Brock Osweiler, acquired in a trade from the Texans on March 9, will be treated as a Browns quarterback "until he's not."

"I’m not saying we can’t make something out of Brock Osweiler," he told reporters during Tuesday's AFC coaches breakfast, via cleveland.com. "Maybe we can. I’ve never had an opportunity to work with him. But what I want to do at some point in time is put a quarterback on our football team that we all feel very comfortable with, that we feel can be everything that we want him to be and I’m not saying any of the guys can’t be that yet. But we need to go do this in a way that we feel comfortable with."

The only other quarterbacks stillon the Browns' roster are Cody KesslerandKevin Hogan. Jackson added the Browns will do everything they can to find the team's starting quarterback, but that does not mean trading away the top pick.

"Until we have the guy that we feel comfortable with that will be the face of our franchise, and play QB the way we want them to play, we’re going to keep searching," Jackson said. "There’s the draft that’s coming up. There’s trade opportunities hopefully. We’ll exhaust every opportunity."

MORE:

Browns reportedly finding it tough to trade Brock Osweiler

| NFL free agency: Browns have interest in Geno Smith, possibly as starter



While Jackson would not comment on Patriots backup Jimmy Garoppolo, he did make clear the Browns are not interested in former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett is expected to go No. 1 overall. The Browns also hold the 12th overall pick and could go quarterback there with Clemson's Deshaun Watson, Notre Dame's DeShone Kizer and North Carolina's Mitchell Trubisky all possibilities.