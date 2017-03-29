Chester signs new Wakefield deal

Wakefield Trinity head coach Chris Chester has signed a two-year contract extension with the Super League club.

Chester guided his hometown club to a top-eight finish and the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup following his appointment as Brian Smith's successor 12 months ago.

The former Hull KR boss is now looking to take Wakefield to another level after agreeing a new deal.

"I am delighted to have signed the deal and commit myself to a further two years at the club especially as it is my hometown club. This deal will provide us with a bit more stability; we can now concentrate on building the club even further." he said.

"When I first joined it was discussed between myself and Michael [Carter, the Wakefield chairman] that we would discuss my future around March. My objectives were to go as far as I could in the Challenge Cup and have a good run in the middle 8s; fortunately we were able to do one better and reach the top eight.

"The negotiations were very easy and over quite quickly, we both have the same thoughts of how we want the club to progress.

"I have a lot of fantastic support, not only from Michael Carter and Chris Brereton but from John Kear and my background staff who all work really hard behind the scenes to ensure the players are fit and perform to their best ability on the field.

"I am looking forward to the remainder of the season and the next two years."