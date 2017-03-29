Chris Long celebrated his 32nd birthday Tuesday and one of his presents was a new contract from the Eagles.

NFL free agency: Chris Long signs with Eagles on his 32nd birthday

The veteran defensive end signed a two-year deal worth $2.4 million per season. It's the same amount he earned last year on his single-season deal with the Patriots, according to NFL Media.

Long was the second overall pick by the Rams in the 2008 NFL Draft and remained in St. Loiusthrough the 2015season. The teamreleased Long onemonth after announcing they were relocating from St. Louis to Los Angeles and he signed with the Patriots on his 31st birthday. Longhelped New England win Super Bowl 51 andappearedin all 19 games last season.

Long has 58 1/2 career sacks, including four last season. His best years were in 2011 and 2012 when he logged his only double-digit sack seasons with 13 and 11 1/2, respectively.

Long announced three weeks ago that he would leave the Patriots as a free agent. With a Super Bowl ring in hand, he's hoping this year's birthday present to himself can yield similar results in Philadelphia.