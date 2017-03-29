Donald Trump won't throw first pitch for Nationals' opening day

A report byPoliticoonTuesday suggestedPresident DonaldTrump couldthrow out the ceremonial first pitch on opening day for theNationals.

According to the report, Trump was "in talks" with the team about taking the mound during Washington's home openerMonday against theMarlins and may even join the announcers in the broadcast booth.

However, a Nats spokesperson confirmed later Tuesday thatTrump will not attend Washington'sopening day due to a "scheduling conflict."

John Angelos, son of Orioles owner Peter Angelos, doesn't particularly want Trump to throw afirstpitch in Baltimore, so the Commander in Chief willhave limitedoptions among Mid-Atlantic MLB teams if he intends tocarry out the tradition in the future.

“Ultimately that decision is with the ownership group as to what major politicians and political figures and societal figures they want to invite,”Angelos said. "I know that the administration has taken a lot of criticism for its controversial positions.

"I think more so perhaps for statements made both during the campaign and since the administration came in concerning things that are considered to be problematic from a race, ethnicity, religious, gender, disability. People in those communities have been spoken about very negatively by a candidate and now president.”

Trump previously threw the first pitch before aRed Sox-Yankees game at Fenway Park in 2006.