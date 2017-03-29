Indians not at fault for fan blinded by foul ball

A jury has determinedthe Indians are not responsible for injuries sustained by a fan who was hit by a foul ball and partially blinded, Cleveland.comreported Tuesday.

According to the report, 46-year-old Keith Rawlinsof Rochester, N.Y.,won't be awarded any money from the organization for the injuries suffered while attending theJuly 20, 2012 game against the Orioles at Progressive Field.

Rawlins claimed he was distracted from the game as ushers asked fans to move for the postgame fireworks show, though the team insisted hemoved voluntarily.

Rawlins suffereda fractured eye socket, nose and sinus and was left blind in his left eye after being struck by a foul balltraveling about 95 miles per hour. According to Fox8 Cleveland , he racked up nearly $50,000 in medical bills after undergoing 10 hours of surgery.