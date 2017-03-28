Australia 2-0 United Arab Emirates: Socceroos back on track

The Socceroos have given their World Cup qualifying campaign the kick-start it needed with a 2-0 win over United Arab Emirates in Sydney.

Australia started strongly with Jackson Irvine's first goal for the Socceroos coming from James Troisi's seventh-minute corner but it was generally a scratchy performance from the home side.

The UAE were on top for long periods at Allianz Stadium, with star playmaker Omar Abdulrahman appearing to have the ball on a string at times, but Mathew Leckie secured the win for the Socceroos in the 78th minute.

Again it was from a corner - Australia's sixth consecutive goal not from open play - with Leckie rising at the near post to send Troisi's delivery into the net.

The win ended a run of four straight draws by the Socceroos, who joined Saudi Arabia and Japan on 13 points ahead of those sides' respective qualifiers later on Tuesday night.

More to follow...