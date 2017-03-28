'Arsenal need more players like Alexis' - Campbell says forward would have made Invincibles side

Alexis Sanchez may be generating plenty of transfer talk at Arsenal, but Sol Campbell believes the club need more players like the Chilean.

With his current contract with the Gunners set to expire in 2018, and no fresh terms agreed as yet, the South American continues to be linked with a summer move away from north London.

Leading clubs from across Europe are reported to be keeping a close eye on his situation, while wealthy sides in the Chinese Super League are also said to be monitoring matters.

Arsenal, though, are still hoping to see Alexis commit to fresh terms, alongside team-mate Mesut Ozil.

Both men are considered to be crucial to future plans at Emirates Stadium, with former Premier League title winner Campbell among those who believe players of that calibre cannot be allowed to slip the net.

He told ESPN: "[Arsenal need] more [Alexis] Sanchez-type of mentality players, from defenders to up front.

“I think that for me they need more players like that on the pitch. Sanchez would easily play in our [Invincibles] side."

The Arsenal team of 2003-04 contained attacking talent such as Thierry Henry, Robert Pires, Dennis Bergkamp and Freddie Ljungberg, but Campbell believes Alexis is of that calibre.

“He has everything,” added the ex-England international.

"If you want to win things, you've got to have more guys like that."

While it remains to be seen what the future holds for Alexis, the same can be said for Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

The long-serving Frenchman continues to face protests against his reign from certain sections of a disgruntled fan base, but Campbell feels the 67-year-old has earned the right to continue pushing the club forward.

Now assistant manager of the Trinidad and Tobago national side, Campbell added: "You have to respect him. He's qualified for the Champions League for the last 20-odd years and that is phenomenal.

"Not many sides have done that. And he's brought a lot to the side playing-wise, philosophy [and the] stadium."

"He's steered the club through all the financial woes with the crash around the world and now they are on the other side and they are a very strong side.

"Now it's just about matching the quality of stadium and training ground ... with medals, or at least sustained pressure with whoever is at the top and fighting to the end."