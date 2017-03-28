India Test captain Virat Kohli described his side's 2-1 Border-Gavasker Trophy success over Australia as "our best series win so far".

Cricket: Kohli describes Australia series win as India's 'best so far'

Heavy favourites ahead of the four-match series, India were given a shock in the opener in Pune as the tourists romped to a 333-run victory.

But Kohli's side fought back and, even without their inspirational leader due to injury in the series decider in Dharamsala, prevailed by eight wickets on Tuesday to regain the trophy.

Australia were the last side to defeat India in a Test series, thanks to a 2-0 win Down Under in 2014-15 and Kohli - who is yet to lose a series as captain - felt this come-from-behind triumph was the best of the bunch.

READ MORE: Smith proud of his beaten Aussies

"It's unbelievable. This is our best series win so far," he said at the post-match presentation.

"I thought England was intense, but the way Australia gave us a fight it was amazing on their part. But our guys kept bouncing back. It shows the character and maturity.

"Ajinkya [Rahane] led the team really well. The changes we made in our fitness regime have paid off. Guys have been able to sustain the performance throughout the season.

"In the past we have had sessions where we have given away the game easily. Not this season. It's been a team season, not one or two individuals who have stood out."

Rahane, meanwhile, revelled in his role as stand-in skipper for Kohli, who sustained a shoulder injury in the third Test and declared it would be "a few weeks" until he could return fully fit, with the Indian Premier League set to begin on April 5.

"I really enjoyed it," said Rahane. "Credit to all the boys. Not only this series, but to whoever has played this season.

"I'm really happy as a captain. I thought our bowlers, batsmen and fielders, they all did well. Credit to Australia, they played some good cricket and gave us a fight."