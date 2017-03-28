Nick Mangold may not have to venture far to find a new team.

Giants have expressed interest in Nick Mangold, report says

According to theNew York Daily News, the Giants haveexpressed interestin signingthe former Jets center.

Mangoldwas cut by the Jets at the end of February in a move that cleared roughly$9.1 million in salary cap space for 2017.The two-time All-Pro and seven-time Pro Bowler later revealed he was caught off guard by the release after spending his entire 11-year career with the team, but indicated he wantsto continue playing if he can find the right fit in free agency.

If the Giants were to offerMangold a contract, he would be the third ex-Jets player to make the switch from green to blue after the Giantssigned wide receiver Brandon Marshall and quarterback Geno Smith earlier this offseason.

Mangold, 33, was limited to just eight games last season as he battled an ankle injury but started 164 of 176 possible regular season games during his tenure with the Jets.