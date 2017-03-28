Tim Tebow's adventure in baseball continues. On Monday hefaced Max Scherzer.

Watch Max Scherzer strike out Tim Tebow on three pitches

As you can imagine, things did not go well for the former Heisman Trophy winner.



Tim Tebow hits against Max Scherzer.





It's fun and eventful, and for Tim, it doesn't go well. pic.twitter.com/4oZabpjOYS

— Jay White (@JayWhiteSports) March 27, 2017



Tebow can't handle Max Scherzer's fastball pic.twitter.com/LRo1Y5zRkN

— Rally Parakeet (@CitiParakeet) March 27, 2017



Tebow, despitehitting .200 through March 20th,really didn't stand a chance against the two-time Cy Youngaward winner.