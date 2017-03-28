Everton's good run of form in the Premier League does not concern Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho, who maintains his side are superior and must win Saturday's derby match.

Coutinho: Liverpool higher in the table than Everton - we must win

'£250,000 a week for Lukaku would be a bargain'

The Toffees seemed to be turning around a bad run of form in December until Liverpool beat them at Goodison Park. Since then, however, Ronald Koeman's side have been beaten just once in the league, winning eight of the 12 they have played since then.

Everton are pushing for a place in Europe and sit two points behind Manchester United, who occupy the last Europa League spot, and six behind their close rivals in fourth.

Despite their opponents' improvement since their last meeting, Coutinho says his side's position in the league is more relevant than the displays of Romelu Lukaku &Co.

"I don't think about [Everton's form] or worry about that," the 24-year-old told Sky Sports. "Right now, Liverpool is higher in the league, that's the reality and that's all we have to think about.

"We will be ready. The derby is a very special match for everyone, the fans and the players.

"We know what it means. The people of Liverpool live this match with so much emotion and this time it is even more because Everton have improved so much in recent weeks.

"We know it won't be easy, but we know we have to win, for our fans, for our morale and for everybody."