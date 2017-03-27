The Capitals took a home win over the Coyotes but a happy golden retriever meant the game was not the most thrilling event at the Verizon Center over the weekend.

Excited dog makes NHL arena his own with puck fetch

The dog took centre stage before the Washington team took to the ice to defeat the Coyotes 4-1 and set a franchise record for home wins.

Dropping a puck in front of a police officer, the excited dog was not scared of the slippery surface.

It just wanted to play fetch.

The golden retriever did struggle to learn the ways of the ice at first, bumping into the boards instead of slowing down to pick up the puck.

But it quickly learned to slide to a stop for maximum fun.

The game of fetch was the most fun a golden retriever has had in sports since Air Bud came out in cinemas, and it surely can't be long before 'Ice Bud' becomes a Hollywood pitch.