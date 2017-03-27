NASCAR at Fontana: Kyle Larson stays red-hot with Auto Club 400 win

Kyle Larson, the runner-up for three races running, finally pulled through foran overtime victorySunday in the Auto Club 400.

NASCAR's hottest driver dominated the field at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif., leading 109 of 202 laps and overcoming a flurry of late cautions to capture the second win of his young career and his first this season. The 24-year-old edged out veterans Brad Keselowski and Clint Bowyerin the top three.

Larson, the race's pole winner, was cruising through Stage 1 but saved his best for the stretch run.

The No. 42 teamwas running in first place when itdecided to pit with seven laps remaining, falling to fourth on the restart. Larsonmade quick work of the field with four fresh tires to pass Denny Hamlin andreclaim the top spot with four laps to go. He held on with ease, in spite of a lateRicky Stenhouse Jr. spin-out that forced the race into overtime.

Larson, named the NASCARCup Series Rookie of the Year in 2014,had one win to his name,a victory last season at Michigan, the sister track to Auto Club Speedway.

The California native entered Sunday fresh off three straight runner-up finishes, most recently last weekendat Phoenix.

Larson became the third driver in history to win at Fontana starting fromthe front row. Healso won Saturday’s XfinitySeries race.

Auto Club 400 top 10 finishers







1. Kyle Larson *



2. Brad Keselowski



3. Clint Bowyer



4. Martin Truex Jr. **



5. Joey Logana



6. Jamie McMurray



7. Daniel Suarez



8. Kyle Busch



9. Ryan Blaney10. Chase Elliott

* Stage 1 winner



