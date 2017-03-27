Boca Juniors starlet Cristian Pavon had a day to remember on Sunday as his exquisite finish helped his team past San Martin de San Juan.

VIDEO: Pavon scores stunner for Boca Juniors

The forward, 21, has carved out a budding reputation at the Bombonera with his talents and scoring ability.

And he gave another demonstration of his potential with a glorious long-range effort.

Pavon's thunderbolt after cutting in from the left gave Luis Ardente no chance in the San Martin net, opening the score before Ricardo Centurion scoredon the way to a 2-1 away victory.