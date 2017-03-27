Verne Lundquist shows off quick hands, catches loose ball during South Carolina vs. Florida

News

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Verne Lundquistis 76 years old, but he's still got that SEC speed.

During the second halfof the Sunday's Elite Eight matchup between South Carolina and Florida, Gamecocks star Sindarius Thornwell took the ball on the baseline under his own basket. There appeared to be a miscommunication on the play, and Thornwell overthrew his intended target.

Don't worry. Lundquist was there to snatch the pass as it went out of bounds. That's all hands right there.



A catch that would make former LSU wideout Odell Beckham Jr. proud. Does Verne have any eligibility left? Someone give this man a scholarship.

