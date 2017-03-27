Dale Earnhardt Jr. displays special decal for 600th career Cup start

Sunday’s Auto Club 400 in Fontana, Calif., marks Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s 600th career start in NASCAR’s Cup Series.

Earnhardt Jr. is sporting a special decal on his No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet to commemorate the milestone.



.@DaleJr's 600th Cup start calls for a special decal!



Take a closer look ➡️: https://t.co/BF0tUd3EVb

He ranks 25th all-time in Cup starts and second among active drivers after Matt Kenseth, USA Today notes(Kenseth will pass Tony Stewart for 22nd on the list when he drives under the green flag for the 619th time Sunday).

He ranks 25th all-time in Cup starts and second among active drivers after Matt Kenseth, USA Today notes(Kenseth will pass Tony Stewart for 22nd on the list when he drives under the green flag for the 619th time Sunday).

Dale Jr.’s father, Dale Earnhardt, made 676 Cup starts, which ranks 18th all-time, before his death at the 2001 Daytona 500.

Twenty-four of Earnhardt Jr’s 599 career starts have been at Fontana. He has never won at the track but has five top 5s and seven top 10s