Widdop stars for Dragons despite 'writing off' car in accident

St George Illawarra Dragons co-captain Gareth Widdop starred in a victory over New Zealand Warriors on Sunday, despite being involved in a car accident on his way to the game that resulted in his vehicle being written off.
Widdop kicked five goals in a 26-12 victory for the Dragons, moving up to third on the Dragons' all-time point-scorers list in the process.
Yet in a post-match news conference, St George coach Paul McGregor said: "He had a car accident on the way, so he's done a really good job.
"He was outstanding - the car's written off, so to put that aside and perform like that is a credit to the skipper, a real credit."
England international Widdop offered a rueful smile when asked to comment on the condition of his car.
"I won't be seeing it again, put it that way," said the half-back, prompting laughter from the assembled reporters.
"I'll be riding my push bike to training for the next few weeks, I think. It's what happens, it's life."
The Warriors were hampered by the absence of Kieran Foran, who was a late withdrawal after picking up an injury in the warm-up.
"It would have been about five minutes before they were about to run out, he came into the shed and felt a bit of a twinge at the top of his hamstring" revealed Warriors coach Stephen Kearney.
"It's pretty early to tell [how serious the injury is] at this stage. He had some good strength in it but we'll have to see how it pulls up in 24 hours."