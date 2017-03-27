St George Illawarra Dragons co-captain Gareth Widdop starred in a victory over New Zealand Warriors on Sunday, despite being involved in a car accident on his way to the game that resulted in his vehicle being written off.

Widdop stars for Dragons despite 'writing off' car in accident

Widdop kicked five goals in a 26-12 victory for the Dragons, moving up to third on the Dragons' all-time point-scorers list in the process.

Yet in a post-match news conference, St George coach Paul McGregor said: "He had a car accident on the way, so he's done a really good job.

"He was outstanding - the car's written off, so to put that aside and perform like that is a credit to the skipper, a real credit."

England international Widdop offered a rueful smile when asked to comment on the condition of his car.

"I won't be seeing it again, put it that way," said the half-back, prompting laughter from the assembled reporters.

"I'll be riding my push bike to training for the next few weeks, I think. It's what happens, it's life."

The Warriors were hampered by the absence of Kieran Foran, who was a late withdrawal after picking up an injury in the warm-up.

"It would have been about five minutes before they were about to run out, he came into the shed and felt a bit of a twinge at the top of his hamstring" revealed Warriors coach Stephen Kearney.

"It's pretty early to tell [how serious the injury is] at this stage. He had some good strength in it but we'll have to see how it pulls up in 24 hours."