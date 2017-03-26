Marcus Rashford has been used as a winger on a regular basis by Manchester United, but he sees himself as a central striker.

Man Utd forward Rashford picks his best position, but will Mourinho listen?

The teenage forward burst onto the scene at Old Trafford operating down the middle, with Louis van Gaal promoting him to the senior ranks in the midst of an injury crisis.

Rashford made an immediate impact in his favoured post, with goals netted on his European debut, his Premier League bow and a first appearance for England.

He has, however, seen his versatility put to good use by Jose Mourinho this season.

With Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s talismanic presence filling the number nine role at United, the likes of Rashford and Anthony Martial have seen their direct running moved to the flanks.

Operating in a different position has helped to mould the games of two young talents, but Rashford admits that he hopes to be moved back inside at some stage in the future.

He told BBC Radio Five Live: “My overall game [has changed].

“I’ve been playing in wider positions and now me knowing what the forwards wants helps me, and also helps me know that the winger wants when I get in the middle.

“The modern-day forward and attacker is not just a No.9 orNo.10or just a winger.

“It is someone who can interchange between the positions if they are needed to.

“I think I’m a No.9 but if I have to move to other positions for certain games it is what you have to do and it is part of your attributes.”

Rashford has made 42 appearances for club and country this season, although only 11 of those have been Premier League starts and he has mustered just seven goals to date.