Kylian Mbappe says France's big stars have made it easy for him to adapt to the senior squad after making his international debut against Luxembourg.

Kylian Mbappe finds France step up 'easy'

The Monaco wonderkid came off the bench for the final 12 minutes of Les Bleus' 3-1 win away to Luxembourg in World Cup qualification on Saturday.

Mbappe has loved his first week with the senior squad, having previously only got as high as Under-19 level on the international stage.

The 18-year-old played alongside the likes of Olivier Giroud – who scored twice - and Antoine Griezmann, the scorer of France's other goal, after coming on at Stade Josy Barthel.

"When big players like these accept you, you can adapt very easily," Mbappe, a scorer of 19 goals at club level this season, told reporters after the match.

"I had a great week. I hope that the coming days will be even better.

"I am still the same. I am a young player in a squad of big players. I learn, I listen. But I try not to listen to things outside of us."

France are back in action with a high-profile friendly at home to Spain on Tuesday, with captain Hugo Lloris relieved to go into that game having successfully negotiated their Luxembourg test.

"We played in difficult conditions, the pitch wasn't easy," said the Tottenham goalkeeper.

"But we were serious about it and we were careful. At the end, we got three points and that is the most important thing.

"The match was a challenge and we controlled it. We could have maybe scored more goals. But in front of us, their team was well organised and didn't give us much space."