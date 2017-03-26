A birdie at the 18th hole ensured Chris Stroud will take a one-shot lead into the final round of the Puerto Rico Open.

Stroud takes slender Puerto Rico lead

Stroud, eyeing his first PGA Tour title, went out on his own at Coco Beach Golf and Country Club on Saturday by finishing a blemish-free third round with a fifth birdie of the day to go 15 under.

The 35-year-old from Texas reached the turn in 33 and kept it together coming home to move ahead of compatriots D.A. Points and Bill Lunde.

Points and Lunde started the day in a three-way tie for the lead with Bryson DeChambeau in the weather-affected tournament, but both carded 69s to leave them in a share of second.

DeChambeau slipped back to two shots off the pace with a two-under 70, while charismatic Englishman Andrew Johnston is also two strokes adrift of Stroud as a result of a superb six-under 66.

Whee Kim, Jonathan Randolph, Rafael Campos and Tim Wilkinson make up the six-man group on 13 under for the week.