VIDEO: Gerrard scores stunner on Liverpool return

Steven Gerrard gave Liverpool fans a reminder of why he is revered at Anfieldby scoring the pick of the goals in a 4-3 win over a Real Madrid Legends side.

The former Reds and England captainlined up alongside the likes of Robbie Fowler, Michael Owen, Steve McManaman and John Aldridge against a Real Madrid team that included Luis Figo and Roberto Carlos, and delighted an adoring homecrowd by scoring Liverpool's fourth goal in the match, which was held to raise money for the LFC Foundation.

The 36-year-old hung up his boots in November 2016 after playing his last game for LA Galaxy and has been working as a youth coach at Liverpool since February.

Gerrard scored 120 goals in 504 Premier League appearances for the Reds and found the net one last time in his final game for the club – a 6-1 defeat at Stoke City in May 2015.

Owen, Aldridge and Fowler were also on the scoresheet for Liverpool Legends, while Ruben de la Red and Edwin Congo netted for Madrid to add to a strikefromFernando Morientes, who played for both clubs during his career.