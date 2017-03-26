Rugby union: Mauger bows out with dramatic win, Robshaw returns in Quins romp

Leicester Tigers provided a victorious send-off for outgoing head coach Aaron Mauger by beating rivals Northampton Saints 36-31 in a high-scoring Premiership thriller.
The Tigers announced the return of Matt O'Connor on Monday, meaning Saturday's game at Franklin's Gardens represented a final contest in charge for Mauger, who had taken charge of team affairs following Richard Cockerill's sacking in January.
Northampton led throughout an action-packed first period that began with three tries in the opening nine minutes.
Yet Leicester came storming back to climb up to fourth in the table, Owen Williams converting second-half touchdowns from Ben Youngs and Lachlan McCaffrey before kicking two late penalties to snatch victory.
Exeter Chiefs produced a gritty comeback to beat Sale Sharks 30-25 and move level on points with leaders Wasps.
The Chiefs looked set to be beaten on a gusty afternoon at Sandy Park when they fell 19-5 down, thanks to a converted Denny Solomona try and five kicks from AJ MacGinty.
However, a Luke Cowan-Dickie score before the interval gave Exeter a lift and further tries from Olly Woodburn and Don Armand saw the hosts earn victory and a bonus point.
Former England captain Chris Robshaw enjoyed a successful comeback from injury as a Harlequins side boosted by the return of several players thumped Newcastle Falcons 53-17 at The Stoop.
Robshaw missed his country's successful Six Nations campaign due to a shoulder problem, but played the full 80 minutes against Newcastle and will hope to do enough over the next three weeks to book a place in Warren Gatland's British and Irish Lions squad.