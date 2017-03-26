Rugby union: Mauger bows out with dramatic win, Robshaw returns in Quins romp

Leicester Tigers provided a victorious send-off for outgoing head coach Aaron Mauger by beating rivals Northampton Saints 36-31 in a high-scoring Premiership thriller.

Mauger bows out with dramatic win, Robshaw returns in Quins romp

The Tigers announced the return of Matt O'Connor on Monday, meaning Saturday's game at Franklin's Gardens represented a final contest in charge for Mauger, who had taken charge of team affairs following Richard Cockerill's sacking in January.

Northampton led throughout an action-packed first period that began with three tries in the opening nine minutes.

Yet Leicester came storming back to climb up to fourth in the table, Owen Williams converting second-half touchdowns from Ben Youngs and Lachlan McCaffrey before kicking two late penalties to snatch victory.

Exeter Chiefs produced a gritty comeback to beat Sale Sharks 30-25 and move level on points with leaders Wasps.

The Chiefs looked set to be beaten on a gusty afternoon at Sandy Park when they fell 19-5 down, thanks to a converted Denny Solomona try and five kicks from AJ MacGinty.

However, a Luke Cowan-Dickie score before the interval gave Exeter a lift and further tries from Olly Woodburn and Don Armand saw the hosts earn victory and a bonus point.

Former England captain Chris Robshaw enjoyed a successful comeback from injury as a Harlequins side boosted by the return of several players thumped Newcastle Falcons 53-17 at The Stoop.

Robshaw missed his country's successful Six Nations campaign due to a shoulder problem, but played the full 80 minutes against Newcastle and will hope to do enough over the next three weeks to book a place in Warren Gatland's British and Irish Lions squad.