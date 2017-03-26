Donnarumma not for sale at any price - Berlusconi warns off the pack

Berlusconi warns suitors off Donnarumma

Juventus, Manchester United and Manchester City have been warned off making a move for Gianluigi Donnarumma by AC Milan president Silvio Berlusconi.

Donnarumma emerged from the Milan youth set-up last season and has firmly established himself as number one, earning acclaim as one of the most exciting prospects in European football.

READ MORE: Saturday football rumours with the Boss of Goss

The 18-year-old already has 63 appearances to his name for the Rossoneri, while his form has earned him a place in the Italy squad alongside Gianluigi Buffon.

Donnarumma's performances have seen him compared to Buffon - who played his 1000th match in Italy's World Cup qualifying win over Albania on Friday - and Europe's top clubs have expressed their interest in acquiring his services.

Berlusconi is in no mood to sell, though, and believes Donnarumma - who has a contract until the end of next season - will stay at San Siro because he has Milan in his heart.

"For us he is not for sale," Berlusconi told La Verita."Donnarumma is part of the Milan heritage.

"He is a splendid product of our youth academy, he feels a strong attachment to the club and to the Rossoneri colours.

"He is incredible for us."