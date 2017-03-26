Celtics' Isaiah Thomas, Jae Crowder troll Devin Booker's 70-point performance

Only six players in NBA history have scored 70 or more points in a game, but when the Suns'Devin Booker dropped 70 against the Celtics on Friday, some of Boston's stars took issue with the performance.

Celtics All-Star Isaiah Thomas was annoyed by Phoenix's late-game tactics of timeouts and fouling despite a trailing by a wide margin,as the Suns clearly wanted more possessions for Booker to score.

"I don't think anybody's ever seen that," Thomas said,via NBA.com."Continue to call time-outs, continue to foul when we're up 15. But, I mean, it was obvious what they were trying to do –get him the most points possible. Hats off to him, though. He played a hell of a game."

Bookeradded eight rebounds, six assists and three steals, but his efforts weren't enough to lift the Suns to a win. The rest of the Suns players accounted for 50 points, andthe Celtics earned a 130-120 victory. Still, the22-51 Suns celebrated Booker's historic night after the game, drawing ire from the Celtics' Jae Crowder, who took to Instagram to throw shade on the Suns.

After Booker responded with the ol' "You can't guard me," Crowder narrowed his attack tothe Suns' supporting cast in the photo, saying, "I was talking about them dudes around you. But I'll see you next year."