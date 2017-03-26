In comments that leave little room for interpretation, coach Steve Alford insisted he’s staying at UCLA and that he has no interest in moving to Indiana, his alma mater.

UCLA coach Steve Alford quashes talk about move to Indiana

"I'm absolutely, 100 percent not going to Indiana," Alford told ESPN after his Bruins were ousted from the NCAA Tournament on Friday with an 86-75 loss to Kentucky in the Sweet 16. "I am happy here. I love it here. We have a great recruiting class coming in and a brand-new practice facility.”

Update:Indiana announced Saturday it has hired Archie Miller as its new head basketball coach.

When Indiana fired Tom Crean earlier this month, speculation immediately turned to Alford. There was even a report that Alford had been offered a seven-year, $31 million contract to coach the Hoosiers, and Alford’s refusal to discuss the matter on multiple occasions fueled rumors of a potential move.

Alford has a $7.8 million buyout at UCLA, but he told ESPN, “Obviously, I love my alma mater. But I'm committed to UCLA. I am not going to talk to Indiana. I am staying a Bruin."