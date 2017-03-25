Johanna 'Tosh' Omollo made a comeback to the Harambee StarsonThursday against Uganda in a 1-1 draw.

‘Tosh’ explains his absence from Kenya squad

Before the match against Uganda Cranes, the Antwerp midfielder had last featured for Kenya in a 1-0 loss against Guinea Bissau. Omollo says he had communicated with head coach Stanley Okumbi and excused himself from the assignments.

Ulinzi Stars ace on cloud nine after making Kenya debut

"Well it was unfortunate that I could not attend the matches, I could not play for the country but it was excusable. We had been blessed with a child and I had to be there for my wife. I talked with coach (Okumbi), and we agreed that once done I will be back.

"Our match against Uganda Cranes was good, the team has tremendously improved and we will go places if we continue like this," he told Goal.

Omollo is expected to line-up for the Starson Sundayagainst Congo DR.