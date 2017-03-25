Martial ‘really keen to stay’ at Manchester United

Anthony Martial insists he is “really keen to stay” at Manchester United and embrace the support shown to him by a loyal fan base.

The French forward endured a tough opening to the 2016-17 campaign, with his early form under Jose Mourinho seeing questions asked of his value to the Red Devils cause.

A first goal of the season did not arrive until October 2, in a 1-1 draw with Stoke City.

With there no guarantee of regular starts at Old Trafford around that time, Martial saw speculation sparked ahead of the January transfer window.

Various loan moves were mooted, but the 21-year-old ultimately stayed put and has played his way back into favour.

Martial now claims to be happy in his current surroundings and has thanked for supporters for sticking by him during a testing period.

He told Inside United: “For me, what’s really special here is the supporters. They’ve been really outstanding with me.

“I think that’s what goes a long way to making me feel at home and at ease, and makes me really keen to stay here at the club.”

Martial, who represented Lyon and Monaco before joining United, says fans in England offer a lot more encouragement than those in his homeland, with that helping to bring out the best in those on the field.

He added: “In France, even if you’re one of the best players around, they might begin to boo and jeer you if you go a couple of games without scoring.

“But here it’s just the opposite, they’ll try to cheer you on so you might be able to score, and so then you grow in confidence.

“I think it’s just a different mentality. That’s why I like the fans here so much.”

Martial has made 29 appearances for United in all competitions this season, with his goal tally taken to seven.

The last of those did come back in February, though, so he will be eager to end a six-game barren run when domestic action resumes after the international break.