Chicharito ties Mexico all-time scoring record with goal against Costa Rica

MEXICO CITY — Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez tied Mexico's all-time record for goals scored Friday against Costa Rica.

The tally came in the seventhminute of the teams' World Cup qualifier. It took Chicharito's Mexico tally to 46, level withJared Borgetti for most goals for El Tri.

In one of Mexico's first attacks, Carlos Vela turned and slipped a pass through to Chicharito coming from the left side, and the striker was able to beat Keylor Navas to the ball and open the scoring.

It was Chicharito's seventh goal in World Cup qualification, while he also added 24 goals in friendly matches, seven in Gold Cups, three at the World Cup, three at the Confederations Cup, and one each in the CONCACAF Cupand the 2016 Copa America Centenario.

Record-tying Chicharito has place among Mexico greats

Twenty-threeof Borgetti's came in World Cup qualification with only nine in friendly matches. He had two each in the Copa America and the World Cup along with three Confederations Cup goals and seven strikes in the Gold Cup.

Chicharito matchedBorgetti's pace, scoring in 89 games while Borgetti did the same, ending his Mexico career with 89 caps.

Mexico would go on to win the Hexagonal match 2-0 over the Ticos after Nestor Araujo added a goal just before halftime.